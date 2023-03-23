‘I wouldn’t say I’m the hope, like a messiah; I don’t have those spiritual connotations’ – Mahama

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that he will not hold himself as the messiah who is coming to deliver Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with TV3, on Wednesday, the former President noted that he is however the right person to lead Ghana out of the current economic turmoil because of the experience the country has blessed him with.



"I wouldn’t say that I’m the hope, like a messiah. I don’t have those spiritual connotations. But Ghana has given me much, it has given me a lot of experience. I have worked in various levels of leadership and I think that at this time of crisis, I should put the experience, I have garnered, at the service of my nation.



“So, we are going to go for elections and the people of Ghana will decide. But I do think that Ghana is the country of our birth, we have no other country and all of us must come together and work to put it back on its feet," he said.



Mahama added that when he comes to power, unlike the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, he will bring every Ghanaian on board to help get the country out of the current difficulties.



John Mahama is too honest to be president of Ghana!!

