I will choose Asanteman over NPP any day - Justin Kodua amid Wontumi-Manhyia saga

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Justin Koduah Frimpong, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that his utmost allegiance is to his Ashanti lineage even more so than the governing party.



He stressed at a gathering of the Kumasi Traditional Council, earlier this week, that he would not under any circumstance as an Ashanti allow for Asanteman to be disrespected by any one.



“In my role as General Secretary of the party and as a proud Ashanti, I won’t allow anyone to disrespect Asanteman. I have always said it that if you pit Asanteman and the NPP, I will take Asanteman,” he stated in closing remarks during his appearance.



He led an NPP delegation to the council’s meeting where the Asahnti Regional chairman of the party, Chairman Wontumi, was expected to appear to answer allegations of lowering the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The delegation explained that Wontui was unable to appear before the council due to ill health. The meeting was rescheduled for January 29, 2024.



“I won’t allow any disrespect, on Monday, we will bring him, any excuse that comes afterwards, the party will fully dissociate itself with it,” Kodua stressed.



