'I was taken out of context' - Sanitation minister on 'they didn't want to be evacuated' comment

Freda Prempeh, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources has responded to criticism that she has attempted to shift blame for recent flooding in the Volta Region on victims citing their refusal to evacuate.



According to a report by Accra-based TV3, the minister said her statement had been taken out of context.



TV3 cited a message she sent to the Institute of Public Relations WhatsApp platform, stating thus: “I was taken out of context.”



What did the minister say?



The minister at a Ghana Water Company Limited event on October 23 suggested that relevant state agencies warned people who risked being affected by the spillage of teh Akosombo and Kpong Dams to evacuate but their demands fell on deaf ears.



“We don’t want what has happened in Akosombo to happen to us in Accra. The Akosombo spillage even though VRA, NADMO, the Water Resources Commission came together to educate the people in the community, did simulation exercises with them even at Mepe, yet they refused to leave, they didn’t want to be evacuated.



“They stayed on till the end when we started spilling, unfortunately, look at what is happening and government has to spend millions of money on relief items, education, the whole area, the water is contaminated,” she said.



On social media platform X, there was fury at the minister’s views with some people accusing the minister of lack empathy whiles others said her comments were at best irresponsible, one user stating ‘We have to start lashing some ministers.’



Ablakwa slams minister



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, one of the most affected constituencies had harsh words for the minister.



“These Akufo Addo ministers should stop adding insult to injuries, we are pained, depressed, and devasted, they should stop these things. We have had enough of their blatant lies, she should tell us when and the date. When did they come here? She herself, has she come here before? The people should move to where?



“She should show us where it was constructed for my people to move to that they refused to go. Was it the Military, NADMO, or who?” he submitted on Monday.



