Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

I was sacked from EC's strongroom – Mettle-Nunoo

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo was the third witness for the petitioner

Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, a third witness for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing, has told the Supreme Court that he was sacked from the Electoral Commission’s national collation centre.



Mr Mettle-Nunoo, one of the two agents of the Petitioner in the EC’s strong room is being cross-examined by lawyers of the respondents in the ongoing election petition hearing.



Under cross-examination from EC’s lawyer Justin Amenuvor, the witness told the court that, he had left the strong room twice during his stay at the EC premises, but did not state which official specifically threw him out of the room.



According to him, “I left the strong room when the EC sacked me from the strong room. That was the first time I left the room. The EC sacked me from the strong room. It has never happened before. In previous elections, I stayed there for 72 hours.



“I left the strongroom the second time to seek an audience with the electoral commissioner. It was somewhere between 3 o’clock and 4 o’clock,” he added.



The cross-examination from the EC’s lawyer lasted over an hour and sought to get responses to a range of issues – from Rojo’s knowledge of the electoral laws and his experiences in the strong room as an official protecting the interest of the petitioner.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has filed a petition challenging the December 2020 presidential election as declared by EC chairperson.



