‘I taught all the seven justices of the Supreme Court’ – Tsatsu Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata, who needs no introduction, has indicated that all the seven justices who sat on the Election Petition were his students.



“They were my students a long time ago. This time, they are Justices of the Supreme Court,” Tsatsu Tsikata said on the KSM show on Friday, March 12.



“When I appeared before them this time, I was appearing as an officer of the court, a lawyer who is advocating a case before them and that is an important difference. I wasn’t there as their lecturer - that’s 30 years ago.”



The seven justices who presided over the Petition were Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Yaw Appau JSC, S. K. Marful-Sau JSC, N. A. Amegatcher JSC, Prof. N. A. Kotey, Mariama Owusu (Ms.) JSC, and Gertrude Torkornoo (Mrs.) JSC.



In most of their rulings and final judgement, the Supreme Court justices unanimously dismissed whatever Tsikata asked.



Tsikata was reportedly a Teaching Assistant at the Law Faculty, University of Ghana more than 30 years ago.



