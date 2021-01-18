General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

I recently lost 3 friends to coronavirus - Ursula Owusu

With the upsurge in the country's coronavirus case count, former Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged Ghanaians to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service.



Sharing an ordeal on how deadly the virus is, the MP for Ablekema West noted that she lost three friends last week after they contracted the pandemic.



The lawmaker also entreated Ghanaians to keep wearing the nose mask at all times as well as practice social distancing.



In a Facebook post, Ursula Owusu said, “I lost 3 friends to COVID last week. COVID-19 is fast spreading in our communities, kindly stay safe by taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, washing your hands, and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue (dispose immediately)."



To those who have underlying health conditions or find it difficult in breathing, she advised that they seek medical care as soon as possible to save their lives.



"Stay at home if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until you recover. If you develop fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, seek medical advice promptly,” she stated.



The country's active case now stands at 1,900 with a death toll of 352 deaths.



33 people are in critical conditions at the intensive care units.



