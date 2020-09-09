Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

I’m the most insulted one – Anita DeSoso speaks on political insults

Former First National Vice-chairperson of the National Democratic Congress, Anita DeSoso

Former First National Vice-chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita DeSoso, has registered her displeasure with the increasing trends of political insults particularly as regards some women who engage in partisan politics.



She said though the practice must be disregarded and expunged from the Ghanaian political system, in the interim, it does not take anything from her, when she is involved.



Describing herself as the most insulted Ghanaian female politician, Madam DeSoso said such insults only make her bigger and better at what she does best.



Speaking in an exclusive interaction with GhanaWeb on the back of issues relating to Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment as vice presidential candidate for the NDC, the manifesto launch, and recent string of political insults, she said “…I’m the most insulted one but the more you insult me the more I grow big so I don’t think about the insults, just forget about that.”



In spite of the disparaging statements and attacks she has been subjected to in the name of politics, Madam DeSoso expressed her willingness to forgive perpetuators who target her.



The vociferous former NDC executive for some time in the country’s political discourse was victim to some disparaging comments from the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a series of attacks, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC described Madam DeSoso as ‘a little pill’ within the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] who can cause erectile dysfunction.



He said Anita DeSoso is a ‘dangerous drug’ that can automatically shut down a man’s sexual organ.





