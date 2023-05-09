I’m still a loyalist of Akufo-Addo despite my support for Alan - Hopeson Adorye

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

I’m still a loyalist of Akufo-Addo but…-Hopeson Adorye

Former parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye says he is still a loyalist of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but has decided to support Former Trade Minister, Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.



This is despite the fact that his appointment with the NPP-government as the Director of Security at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) VVIP security, had been terminated because of his support and endorsement of Alan Kyerematen.



According to him, he went to ask Nana Akufo-Addo who to support and he said he had no specific candidate and so he decided to throw his support behind Alan Kyerematen.



“I am still a loyalist of Nana Addo but we have helped and he has brought his work to an end. I personally went to ask him how we are going this time and he said he does not have a candidate and so I should support any candidate I want,” he said.



When asked if he would have supported Akufo Addo’s candidate, Hopeson Adorye, who is a member of the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen said he went to ask the president adding that if he mentioned anyone and he did not like the president’s choice, he would have made him aware but since he said he did not have one, he had to make a choice.



When asked why Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen on Atinka TV‘s current Affairs show, “The Agenda” hosted by Nana Yaw Fianko, Hopeson Adorye said Alan Kyerematen has worked very hard and has served the party and the nation well.



Meanwhile, he said aside hard work, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen was the best bet for the NPP saying he ought to be supported because he has paid his dues and has a vision for the country.



“Alan has served. He started his ambition n 1996, when he thought of going for the presidency. Akufo-Addo had not made a decision to go for it. If you have an opportunity to read Mr Appiah Menkah’s book, “River in the Sea”, on page 395 or so, he said during the 1996 contest, Alan was the only person who could have beaten J. A Kufour, because at that time, he wasn’t just popular, he also had money.



"So, the leaders urged Alan to allow his senior brother to go so that he comes later. That was 1996 when Kufour contested the late Jerry John Rawlings and lost. So, they spoke to him and he understood and left it and they all supported Kufour,” he said.



He described Alan as someone who has character, credibility and competence, adding that even he is so different that Ghanaians will never regret supporting him.