General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

I'm really disappointed in Peace Council - Amadu Sorogho fumes

play videoFormer MP for Madina, Alhaji Bukari Amadu Sorogho

The National Peace Council has condemned the act of violence recorded in some parts of the country in the ongoing voters registration exercise.



Chairman of the Council, Prof Emmanuel Asante in a statement said the acts were prevalent among the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC); adding such acts breach the Code of Conduct on political vigilantism.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Alhaji Bukari Amadu Sorogho a former MP for Madina wondered where the Peace Council has been all these while.



"I'm really disappointed in Peace Council, they have disappointed Ghana...Hypocrisy!" he said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.