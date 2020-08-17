Politics of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I’m particularly honoured to be made captain of Tianjin Teda - Frank Acheampong

Ghanaian international, Frank Acheampong

Black Stars winger, Frank Acheampong has expressed his happiness after being named as Tianjin Teda captain by head coach Coach Uli Stielike.



The 26-year-old becomes the first Ghanaian skipper in the Chinese top-flight league.



Acheampong has scored 30 goals and provided 14 assists for Tianjin Teda since joining the club two and a half seasons ago.



"I’m particularly honoured to be made captain of this great club, it has come at a very challenging time where the club is struggling very early in the season, I hope that with a collective effort we can turn around our season,” he said as quoted by Michael Kofi Oduro (Metro TV).



Acheampong will lead his team for the first time on Monday in their Super League clash against Hebei CFFC.



Tianjin has made a slow start to the 2020/21 season, failing to pick up a single win in four games.



They've lost three and drawn one but Acheampong and his teammates are poised to turn around the fortunes of the club.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.