General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: My News GH

I’m now very convinced Mahama’s petition is a 2024 comeback ploy – Gabby Otchere Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Member of NPP

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has insisted that the 2020 election petition is not about seeking justice but an agenda to get John Dramani Mahama to contest for the fourth time as flagbearer for the NDC.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko was responding to a question from the founder of the Atta Mills Institute who wanted to know the basis of the 2020 elections petition.



He asked, “So, what was the basis for all the, street protests, burning of tyres, destruction of public properties, & the loss of lives?”



Answering, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said, “to make the case for John Mahama’s fourth term as the flagbearer of the NDC”.



The NDC’s flagbearer in the 2020 election John Dramani Mahama is seeking the Supreme Court to order a rerun of the 2020 elections because to him, no one in that contest won.



However, the NDC flagbearer has had several of his application at the court dismissed by the seven Justices sitting on the case.





To make the case for John Mahama’s fourth term as flagbearer of the NDC. https://t.co/y8ULzHykUP — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) February 2, 2021