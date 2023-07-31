I'm not a politician - Gabby Otchere-Darko clarifies

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, who has been described to be a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has clarified that he is not a politician.



According to him, he is only affiliated with the NPP, and that does not make him a politician.



Speaking in an interview with the host Kwahu Ambassador, Odame Agyare, shared on Facebook on July 28, 2023, Gabby described himself as a public figure and political strategist.



The journalist as he was framing a question referred to Gabby as a politician which led to him interjecting with the response “I’m not a politician”.



“Yes, I’m a public figure; I have been a journalist, I have been on radio. I’ve been a political strategist. I have a political affiliation but I am not a politician,” he reiterated.



