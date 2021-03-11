General News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

I’m a bona fide member of the NDC – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of NDC

On February 9, 2021, the National Democratic Congress issued a statement announcing the suspension of former deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho.



In a statement signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the party said it considered two separate petitions before suspending Anyidoho. This decision according to the party is in accordance with articles 46(1),46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the party's constitution.



"At its meeting on the 20th January, 2021, FEC considered two separate petitions from two registered members of the National Democratic Congress (copies attached) each of which lodged an official complaint against your conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the Party's disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC Constitution. The petitioners are: Mr. Mobarak Abdul Karim (Oti Reg. Com. Officer), Eric Adjei (Bono Reg Dep. Com. Off.)," the letter dated February 8, 2021 read.



"You are therefore by this letter to take note and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct.



"Please find attached your copy of a Separate letter of referral to the Disciplinary Committee and copies of the petitions.



"It is our hope that you will co-operate with the Disciplinary Committee for an expeditious determination of this case."



A little over a month on from when the statement was issued, Koku says he is yet to receive the letter.



He maintains that he remains a member of the party, just that he is now focused on the Atta Mills Institute.



Koku also spoke on his electoral loss to incumbent General Secretary Asiedu Nketia.



“I have not received any letter to that effect. I have not received any news. I’m a bona fide member of the NDC just that I’m doing different things now, The delegates made a choice and I have never been angry. Even that day at Trade Fair, I stayed till the very end. I’m not leaving the NDC no matter what happens,” Koku said.



