I lost my wife, hospital justified death but denied me the report - Distraught husband

A husband has revealed how he lost his wife in one of the hospitals in the Greater Accra Region and when he petitioned the Regional Directorate, the death of his wife was justified even though the hospital failed to make the report on his wife’s death to him.



Collins Tekolibe said that after his wife died under strange circumstances, he petitioned the health directorate over her demise, only to be told that nothing untoward happened while she was receiving treatment in the hospital.



The directorate then denied her the report of the investigations or any other report with which he could ascertain the true cause of his wife’s death.



Mr Tekolibe noted that his experience with the directorate will inform his choice as he votes later this year, praying that the next government will not take the lives of people for a ride.



In recent times, some hospitals have been accused of negligence or unprofessional actions leading to the death of some patients.



Recently, the Director of the Ghana Institute of Languages accused the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge Hospital of negligence, leading to the death of his wife.



