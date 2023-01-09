'I’ll take responsibility for my mistake! Not intentional' - Meek Mill begs Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meek Mill has issued an apology to Ghanaians for the video brouhaha that has pushed his name into the social media trends since Sunday evening, January 8.



Ghanaians on social media slammed Mill for including footage shot at the presidency, Jubilee House in a yet-to-be aired music video.



The said video, initially posted on his Instagram reel has been deleted early Monday morning.



He posted his apology on Twitter stating this: "My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!"



In another tweet, he explained: "I don’t think they knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot its a small camera and one kid … in America we didn’t know this existed and was excited to show because they don’t show Ghana on our media much! So I’ll take responsibility for my mistake! Not intentional."



