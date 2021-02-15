General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

I’ll still teach in classrooms if I become Education Minister – Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister-designate

Education Minister-designate Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum says he will still go to classrooms to teach even after he is confirmed for the job by Parliament.



According to the educationist, he will continue to play his role as the ‘Teacher- in-Chief’ in the country to inspire both teachers and students.



“I’m a ‘teacher-in-chief’ and when I become the Minister, you’ll see me with a marker teaching in the classroom,” the former deputy Education Minister told the Appointment Committee of Parliament during his vetting.



The minister also defended government’s decision to open schools despite the rise in COVID-19 cases.



“The schools will be a safer environment than the home if we’re ahead of the disease in terms of decision-making, therefore, the Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service have been collaborating to achieve that objective,” Dr Adutwum noted.



He pledged to provide the necessary support to brilliant but needy students from deprived communities to pursue courses of their dream in the universities.



Commenting on the Public University Bill, Dr Adutwum said he would continue with the stakeholders’ consultations started by his predecessor and ensure that the views of the stakeholders are respected while implementing government’s education policies.