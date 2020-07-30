Politics of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Class FM

I’ll rebrand PNC – Emmanuel Wilson, as he runs for Gen. Sec slot

Emmanuel Wilson Jnr aspiring General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC)

Mr Emmanuel Wilson Jnr of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has announced his decision to run for the General Secretary slot of the party.



In a statement, Mr Wilson said: “After careful deliberation, I humbly announce my intention and readiness to contest in the up-coming delegates' congress, and to serve our great party the PNC, in the capacity as its new General Secretary”.



“The Nkrumah-Egala-Limman ideology, (that is, protecting the interest of the masses) must be revived, and as such, I am calling on all true and genuine believers and followers of this tradition to rally behind me as I step forward in my quest to serve our tradition with renewed zeal, enthusiasm and dignity”, he said.



He noted that “the new administration, headed by Emmanuel Wilson Jnr. as the General Secretary, shall focus on achieving three main objectives: Getting PNC and the Nkrumah-Egala-Limann tradition back to Parliament come 2020; getting PNC policies and members into government; rebranding a new PNC; building an independent identity for the PNC; building structures that will make all level of executives, (polling station, constituencies, regional and national), proud to be members of PNC”.



He said he will build an image for the PNC that “will welcome and increase the southern population of the PNC”.



Also, he said he will lead a full-scale review of the PNC’s constitution to make the party relevant and to meet the governance needs of the party in modern times.



“I entreat all delegates to rally behind me as I present myself to contest as the General Secretary in the up-coming congress when the party decides on a date, to serve you and our party”.



“Let us come together and rebuild our party. Let us retouch the base of the PNC Let us restore the pride of being a member of PNC.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.