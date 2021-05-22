Politics of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has said he believes only two political parties exist in Ghana.



He said the current composition in Parliament, 137 seats for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and 137 for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with one Independent lawmaker, is a clear indication that the country has only two parties.



Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 in relation to the meeting held by the Electoral Commission to assess last year’s polls, a meeting held without the NDC, he said “The Electoral Commission claimed they went for an IPAC meeting. In the current dispensation whether we like it or not only two parties exist. I am saying this because I contested and put in every efforts to become a member of parliament but I was roundly rejected, the PNC as a political party was roundly rejected at both the presidential and parliamentary elections.



"I am sure it is only the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the people of Ghana thought worthy enough to give them opportunity to represent us at parliament.



“If the electoral commission is seeking electoral reforms and does not have the patience to wait or to work out how they will be able to work major parties or the two parties that are currently in parliament, some of the reforms you are requesting will go to parliament ton, so you will need bipartisan support in parliament to be able to carry out the reforms you are looking for.



“And so if you decide that you will ignore, at this point in time the EC must reduce itself to a persuasive institution that comes out to carry everybody along.



“I think that the electoral commission in this matter should reduce its pomposity, come to the level, there is anger particularly from the NDC because they the EC was unfair to them in the processes leading to elections 2020 and after the 2020 elections.”