I’ll petition Otumfuo over one of the Ashanti chiefs who tried to snatch my wife - Maurice Ampaw threatens

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has said that he would present a petition to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over one of his chiefs who attempted to snatch his wife some time ago.



In narrating his ordeal, He said that there was a time when one of the chiefs who hails from the Ashanti region attempted to take away his wife under controversial circumstances.



He continued that he was quite annoyed when he got to know about the issue which forced him to confront the chief and issue a stern warning to him to stay away from his wife or risk being exposed publicly.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Maurice Ampaw stated that he would petition Otumfuo to deal with the chief in question because his action tarnishes the image of the Ashanti kingdom.



“Some Asante chiefs are womanizers. I am saying this because I have confronted one Ashanti chief who wanted to snatch my wife. Afterwards, I warned him to stay away from my wife otherwise I would expose him to the public and it became an issue.



"Because of this issue, I will petition Asantehene when he returns to the country because he is the only person I can trust. I will present him the evidence and my wife is willing to testify,” he said.



Maurice Ampaw has come under scrutiny in recent times when he made derogatory remarks about Chiefs in the Ashanti region following their feud with Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



TWI NEWS



After he was summoned by the chiefs to answer questions concerning his remarks, Maurice Ampaw publicly claimed that he would not show up because he had already been judged.



It remains to be seen whether Maurice Ampaw will show up or not.



