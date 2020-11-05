General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

I’ll change mode of disbursement of covid-19 stimulus packages for businesses – Mahama

The Flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has said he will change the mode in which Covid-19 stimulus packages for businesses are being distributed.



Speaking to young business leaders and entrepreneurs at a meeting, John Mahama berated officials superintending over the initiative insisting the move is fraught with challenges.



He thus promised to introduce a more fair and effective system for distribution, should he win the 2020 elections.



“Who better to invest their own monies than the person himself? Today that GHs 600 million is being disbursed. There are reports of its being given to party apparatchiks; you can trust government to do those kinds of things because then they will look at party executives and so on. So party executives are getting momos with part of that 600 million. And then generally other people who are being given the money, traders, and others; and I said it the other day because somebody who got it told me that they said this is money from the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and that if you vote for him and he wins you won’t have to pay back but if John Mahama comes he’ll come and collect the money.



“So when government applies a stimulus package it is fraught with all kinds of hazards, and so instead of applying a government stimulus package let us give them their own profits and let them re-invest it…”





