General News of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I live a very happy life, take my spirituality seriously - Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has disclosed that due to his fierce and fiery style of practicing politics, he does not trivialize issues concerning spirituality and security.



According to him, as tough as he may appear, he lives a generally happy life devoid of any bitterness or grudges. To him, people who more often than not become victims of his scrutiny and criticisms are not his enemies.



Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Sammy Gyamfi remarked that he has grown a tough skin over the years and is not afraid of the consequences of his actions and inactions.



“I try to shun all sorts of fear because like I said I don’t joke with my spirituality as a person and biblically speaking when you fear you attract it and so I live a very happy life and fear is not something I entertain…,” he said.



With regards to threats from unscrupulous people who mostly intend to bully or intimidate him, the NDC communicator revealed he is beginning to come to terms with the threats he receives as a result of his roles in the opposition party.



Sammy Gyamfi said, “The thoughts can come in your spiritual development as a person but you must reject the thoughts of fear and focus on the thoughts of love and peace because that’s what the bible says. I am very cautious, I take my security very seriously…”



When asked the number of times he receives threats he answered, “…All the time, you can’t be doing what we do and not expect threats…normally people who threaten others are bullies and bullies are cowards…,” he laughed it off.

