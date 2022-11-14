I had nothing to do with the confusion surrounding Tiger Eye's usage of AICC – Ampratwum responds to Anas

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong has denied any association with attempts to prevent Tiger Eye P. I. from screening its latest investigative piece at the Accra International Conference Centre.



According to the Deputy Minister, he had returned from a foreign trip together with his boss, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to hear the news that the management of AICC had decided not to allow Tiger Eye screen it’s video at the venue despite an earlier agreement.



“I had nothing to do with the confusion surrounding Tiger Eye usage of the AICC facility. I was out of jurisdiction the whole last week, so was my Minister. The 2 of us returned to jurisdiction on Friday night. The AICC brouhaha was brought to my attention on Sunday 13/11/22 morning at 9:54 am,” the deputy minister said in a statement shared with GhanaWeb.



Mr Ampratum noted that his only involvement in the matter was his successful attempt to correct the wrong impression of political manipulation in the decision by the management of AICC as he worked together with his boss to ensure the decision was eventually rescinded.



“I immediately issued instructions to the Director of AICC to reverse the decision and allow Tiger Eye to do their show. I further informed my Minister of the matter and together we spent the whole Sunday trying to resolve the matter. My Minister spoke with Anas and subsequently a statement was issued,” he said.



In a statement reacting to the decision by the management of AICC to reverse its attempt to stop the screening, Tiger Eye P. I. accused Mr Ampratum and some workers at Flagstaff House of “engaging in needless propaganda” whiles the ministry was busy intervening in the matter.





But in response to the allegation, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said he was rather ensuring fair treatment for the company owned by the investigative journalist.





“Let Anas take notice that I don't do cheap propaganda; Propaganda for what and where?



“My only concern in this matter has been for Tiger Eye to be treated fairly and be allowed to use the facility and also to correct the wrong impression of political manipulation. The decision that brought about the brouhaha was done at a middle-management level with no knowledge of the political leadership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs





“I don't know what I did for which Tiger Eye is telling the whole world that I have been engaging in propaganda. I haven't consulted nor engaged with anybody at the Jubilee House. The only people I engaged with on this matter are my Hon Minister and the Director of AICC,” he said.’





After announcing its latest investigative piece scheduled to be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 14 and 15, 2022, Tiger Eye in a statement dated November 13, 2022, said it had been notified of a decision not to have access to the venue for the screening.



Subsequently, AICC in a statement had dealt with an issue of “scheduling conflict” which brought about the decision and has since contacted Tiger Eye about the availability of the facility for the screening.





