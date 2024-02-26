I don't own any fuel stations, never flew abroad on weekends - Ablakwa breaks silence

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has dismissed two allegations that have been levelled against him over the years.



The North Tongu Member of Parliament said claims that he owned fuel stations in his days as a young politician and that he also flew abroad every weekend to school were untrue.



He broke his silence in an interview on Accra-based TV3's Hot Issues programme, where he answered a range of questions on politics, governance, corruption, and his personal life.



"I'm not a businessman; I don't own any filling stations. I never flew abroad every weekend; how could one do that under the modest Prof. Mills? They don't provide any evidence. I'm glad time has vindicated me," he submitted.



On the relationship with his political mentor, the late John Evans Atta Mills, he said he had named his son after Mills because of his impact on his political outlook.



"I wish I even did more for President Atta Mills. That's why I named my son after him. I have no regrets for defending the interest of my party," he emphasized.



The issue of Ablakwa schooling abroad became topical recently after some government-affiliated social media users resurrected it to counter Ablakwa's anti-corruption publications.



Ablakwa, a one-time student leader, transitioned into politics after being named deputy minister during Atta Mills' presidency; he subsequently entered Parliament and has since retained the North Tongu seat.



