I did not support Mills with intention to manipulate him – Rawlings reacts to Ahwoi’s book

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has dismissed claims by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi that he supported Professor John Evans Atta Mills to be president in order to manipulate him.



In a lengthy statement, Mr Rawlings said: “It must be noted, that at no point did President Rawlings support Professor Mills in his bid for presidency, with the aim or intention to manipulate Professor Mills should he become President, despite the attempts of various individuals to peddle falsehoods and sow disunity.



“Having worked with Professor Mills on various policy and manifesto achievements during his presidency, the aim was to support him and the NDC party back into government, for the good work of the pre-2000 NDC Administration to continue.



“After nineteen (19) years of working alongside various individuals with different motives and political beliefs including his political opponents, President Rawlings had acquired enough experience in people management to not be as unsophisticated in his relationship with Professor Mills as the book seeks to misinform.”



“President Rawlings was critical of President Mills’ administration, there is no denying that, in usual manner, this was done openly and with the best of intentions. He had meetings with President Mills offering counsel and suggestions strictly to the good of Mills’ presidency and that of his government. Rawlings has always remained consistent in his open and bona fides criticisms of President Mills’ administration which, to date, are still outstanding matters. These include:



“The failure of the Mills Government to investigate the assassination of the Yaa-Naa and forty (40) of his elders; President Mills’ inability to look into the death of Alhaji Issa Mobilla, the late Northern Regional Chairman of the CPP".



“The failure of the Mills Government to investigate and prosecute genuine fraudulent activities within President Kufuor’s administration; and



“The lack of dedication to the Party ideals of probity and accountability, as well as the monetization of the NDC internal electoral processes.”

