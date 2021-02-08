General News of Monday, 8 February 2021

I did not certify results from four regional summary sheets - Rojo Mettle-Nunoo

Rojo Mettle-Nunoo is third witness for the Petitioner [John Dramani Mahama]

A representative of the National Democratic Congress during the 2020 general election has told the Supreme Court that he did not certify regional summary results from some four regions.



Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo who is the Petitioner’s third witness in the election petition hearing while under cross examination told the apex court this was a result of some anomalies that were raised before results were declared.



“I did not get to certify results from four regional summary sheets, I did not certify results from the Bono East region either but I certified that from the Oti Region which I even objected to due to some anomalies.”



Mettle-Nunoo also told the lawyer for Electoral Commission that its Chairperson, Jean Mensa [Second Respondent] directed him and another in the national collation centre to suddenly leave the collation centre.



“She [Jean Mensa] knows she directed to us to the petitioner [John Mahama], and she even told that she will give us a police escort.”



The claim was earlier corroborated by the second witness for the Petitioner, John Asiedu Nketia who is also the General Secretary of the NDC.



For the election petition hearing, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress has pointed that both candidates of the 2020 presidential elections did not obtain 50 percent of valid votes as required, to be declared the winner and therefore filed a petition to the apex court seeking a re-run of the elections.