Husband shoots wife in the head in front of their 4-year-old son

A 35-year-old woman at Ashaiman, Grace Kutor, has been reported dead.



The woman is said to have been killed by her husband at night and in front of their 4-year-old son.



A report by kessbenonline.com said that Grace died from multiple gunshots fired into her by her husband.



The report also added that the man is believed to have suspected his wife of cheating, leading to the two engaging in a fight in the middle of the night while their son was awake.



“Reports suggest the husband had been suspecting her of cheating on him with her suppliers who she has been meeting at dawn to take supplies.



“Prior to the sad incident, last Thursday Grace met with her supplies at dawn and subsequently brought some bread and fruits home. The husband reportedly told her that she got the items from her boyfriend which triggered an argument,” the report added.



The Ashaiman report for Kessben FM, Stephen Adzka, indicated that on Friday, May 26, 2023, the husband committed the dastardly act, shooting his wife in the head, and killing her on the spot.



The reporter added that after the act, the husband tried to escape but was involved in a motor accident before he went into hiding in Ashaiman.



He was later fished out and arrested by the police who confirmed that he commit the crime.



The police are still investigating the case.



