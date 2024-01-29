See faces of 14 accused persons in Maj Mahama murder case

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

A video from GHOne TV has shown, for the first time, the faces of some 14 men standing trial over the murder of a young military officer in the Central Region in 2017.



The late officer, Major Maxwell Mahama, was lynched by an angry mob at Denyira-Obuasi after they mistook him for an armed thief.



The mob attacked and beat him to death with stones, building blocks and sticks, after which they set him on fire, with the horrific incident captured on video, which eventually went viral, upsetting the nation after it was released.



Since then, the case, has been in court.



But in this latest update from the Accra-based media house, it shows a line of young men all clad in white tops and either plain black or grey trousers, filing out of what appears to be a courtroom.



The men are each handcuffed in pairs of twos, while some uniformed security personnel from the Ghana Prisons Service stand side by side, allowing the men to file past in between them.



“Video of 14 accused persons standing trial for the murder of young soldier Major Maxwell Mahama,” the video caption on X said.



The late Major Mahama left behind a wife and two children.



