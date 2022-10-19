Hunt for opportunities, don’t wait for them to come to you - University graduates urged

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

Undergraduate and graduate students have been urged by the Talent Acquisition Lead for Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO), Africa which is a partner firm of Bank of America, Kwesi Anarfi Siaw, to take advantage of internship opportunities available on a global scale.



According to him, fresh graduates should be hungry for opportunities and not wait for opportunities to come to them.



Speaking to students of the University of Coast at a Talent Attraction event organized by one of the world’s leading financial institutions, Bank of America, the London office, he said “there are lots of companies that provide fully funded opportunities for young people from Africa. They should be hungry for it.



"If you are an undergraduate, you shouldn’t wait till you complete school before you start saying where can I go to. Internships are supposed to prepare you to know what you want to do after school. Take advantage, you are the target, research… of America Bank”.



He noted that all the big companies seen out on the global scale have opportunities for every student.



“So be hungry, just like a fresh graduate. Go out there and research and go for those opportunities and put in the effort when you are applying. Don’t just type in something on your C.V and just apply, No.



"Someone somewhere is doing bigger work than you and that person is going to be rewarded with the internship. If you don’t put in the effort, you don’t deserve it,” he intimated.



Mr. Anarfi Siaw said internships help the institution know the strengths of the individual and if the person performs well, he or she may be retained on a full-time basis, “so be opportunity seekers when you are in school and also when you leave school”.