Politics of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Hundreds of Assembly Members endorse NDC Manifesto over proposal to pay them

Former President, John Mahama

Some assembly members, in excess of three hundred, in the Ashanti Region have backed opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its proposal to pay them some monthly stipends when the party wins the 2020 general elections.



Addressing a press conference on the NDC’S Manifesto in Kumasi, the members revealed that they have had to rely on the leadership of their various assemblies to survive, noting that the proposed payments will be very helpful in their work as assembly members.



“… most of the assembly members in the rural districts do not often attend assembly meeting because of lack of transportation.



We only survive on sitting allowances which payment in some districts is problematic. Therefore, we the assembly members across the Ashanti region fully endorse the NDC’s manifesto. We will like to thank former President John Dramani Mahama for thinking about us,” Emmanuel Kobi-Tumfour, an assembly member stated.



The assembly members have resolved to campaign for the NDC so that they can come to power and implement the policies in their favour, adding that the payments will not only be of benefit to them individually but will strengthen the country’s decentralization agenda.



“It will also serve as recognition of our efforts which will motivate and energise us to work harder to deepen our decentralization system. Therefore we welcome the policy as contained in the manifesto of the NDC with joy and enthusiasm and pray fervently for its realization,” Mr Kobi-Tumfour added.



Increase in District Assembly Common Fund



The assembly members also lauded the NDC for pledging to increase the share of the District Assembly Common Fund from 5% to 7.5%. This increase ,they noted will fast track development in their electoral areas.



The promise by the NDC to pay assembly members has resonated with the members who have long asked to be paid for their labour.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.