Human rights group slams Sam George for suggesting LGBTQ+ people marry animals, objects

Rightify Ghana, a human rights advocacy group, has taken a swipe at the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, over his suggestion that LGBTQ+ people marry animals and inanimate objects.



In a series of posts shared on X on December 13, 2023, Rightify Ghana indicated that the MP's suggestion is an insult to homosexuals.



The group added that Sam George is well aware that gay people do not marry objects or animals and is only making the claim to castigate them.



“Where are the Ghanaian examples? Sam George and others keep citing foreign examples to defend provisions in Clause 6 seeking to prohibit marriage between persons and animals or objects. He claims a man married a car and another one in Indonesia married his rice cooker.



“Sam George and others are aware that LGBTQ+ persons do not marry animals or objects. The anti-LGBTQ Bill's interpretation Clause has no identity for persons who marry animals or objects. And, the other identities focus on relationships between persons. So why deceive the public?” the group wrote.



The group, therefore, called on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to call Sam George and other MPs who make dehumanising statements against gay people during the consideration of the anti-gay bill, to order.



“We urge the Speaker to discourage such degrading and dehumanising treatments from sponsors of the Bill who are making claims suggesting that LGBTQ+ persons marry animals or objects. This is a violation of dignity. Can animals/objects consent like two adults?” it added.



What Sam George said



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, who is one of the sponsors of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill (anti-LGBTQ+ bill), tried to explain to the Speaker of Parliament why an amendment of the bill to ban marriage between humans and inanimate objects was needed, during its (the bills) consideration on December 12.



He told the Speaker, who did not believe that people marry objects, that there are a lot of examples throughout the world of people marrying objects and animals.



“Right Honourable Speaker to support the amendment there is actually a man who is married to his 1978 Beetle and he is a subject of a BBC interview. He engages in intercourse with his 1978 Volkswagen Beetle and reaches an orgasm and it is a legal marriage.



“… there are people who would marry statues and trees. So, Mr Speaker, this is a real and present danger that we are talking about. So, objects are becoming things that people are getting married to and so if we are restricting marriage to persons of same sex or animals it is important that we add objects as well," he said.



The MP added, “Let me even add that right now we have sex toys, sex dolls, these dolls are inanimate objects but people buy these dolls, they marry the dolls and have sex with them, even robots”.



He added that laws that are being enacted should also make such marriages that are conducted outside Ghana null and void when they are brought into the country.



