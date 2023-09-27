Huge night protests in Burkina Faso amid rumours of counter coup

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Hundreds of people poured into the streets of the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou on Tuesday evening (September 26), with reports stating that they were engaged in a pro-junta march.



The march comes in the wake of rumours that the Colonel Ibrahim Traore-led junta was facing an internal coup.



Even though some media outlets claim the coup was organized by some insiders in the junta, GhanaWeb is unable to independently verify that claim.



Videos and photos sighted by GhanaWeb showed a mobilization that was dominated by men, few women and fewer children at a roundabout in Ouagadougou, some chanting slogans, others singing whiles others simply looked on.



People are heard tooting their horns while others blow whistles and rubber trumpets in the busy intersection.



Burkina Faso is one of four West African countries that have experienced a coup in recent years.



The first was the removal of Christian Roch Marc Kabore from office in 2022 by then junta leader Sandaogo Damiba, who six months on was also deposed by the Ibrahim Traore-led junta.



Insecurity was one of the main trigger factors for the last two coups, the spate of killing has not abated since Traore took over.



Burkina, Mali and Niger (all currently under juntas) are currently in an Alliance of the Sahel Nations aiming to combat spreading terrorist violence.







