How teachers watched on as KNUST SHS student died over coronavirus fears

A student of the KNUST senior high school in Kumasi has died after suffering corona-like symptoms while in school.



In a video sighted by nsemwoha.com, the student is seen sitting on a table and being supported by four male students while he suffered for breath and appallingly, some of the teachers watched on unconcerned as the student’s life gradually left his body over fears he had the coronavirus.



UTV reports that his friends called his father who lived far away. He reached the school several hours later and took his almost lifeless body to the hospital. He, unfortunately, passed away soon after.



Irate students appalled at the neglect their colleague suffered and afraid such fate awaits them have reportedly demonstrated and destroyed school property and are calling for the school to be closed down.



The president allowed final year Senior high school and Junior high school students to return to school last month in preparation for their final exams.



