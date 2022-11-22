How NDC bigwigs thronged Sekondi court for ruling on Jomoro MP's case

Politics of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Top guns of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), were in attendance at the Sekondi High Court when the verdict of the election petition case involving Member of Parliament, Dorcas Affo-Toffey was delivered.



The case which had been ongoing for close to two years was decided when the court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere dismissed the case on grounds that the MP was eligible to contest.



The court held that she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship, thus, there was no merit in the petition seeking to annul her election on the basis of her having dual citizenship.



GhanaWeb checks indicated that about half a dozen Members of Parliament were around to lend their support to their colleague. Among them were Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, James Agalga, Teddy Nana Yaw, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe and Emmanuel Armah Buah.



The embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson – who is also battling a citizenship case – was also in attendance.



Other party bigwigs present included Kofi Totobi Quakyi and former Attorney General Marietta Brew-Oppong.





I’m grateful to H.E John Dramani Mahama, Uncle Kofi Totobi Quakyi and the NDC legal team most especially lawyer Godwin Kudzo Tameklo for their unflinching support. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/cNioaZBu0L — Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey (@AfoDorcas) November 21, 2022