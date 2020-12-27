Politics of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Kennedy Agyapong walks a free man baffles me – Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister under the Mahama-led administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has wondered why the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong walks free after inciting violence against former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Kwakye Ofosu, the security agencies who are expected to take action against the MP for his utterances have been rendered incapable by the ruling government.



The Assin Central MP during a live TV show on Wednesday, December 23 threatened to burn the houses of former President John Dramani Mahama and some NDC bigwigs, claiming without evidence that the NDC is burning the markets.



He said; “Mahama, let me tell you, you stay at Chain Homes, which belongs to Alhaji Seidu Agongo. You cannot go and burn somebody’s fourteen stalls and go scot-free. Mahama, Asiedu Nketia, Akamba, Baba Jamal, you should be careful, else we’ll burn your houses too.”



In a Facebook reacting to this, Felix Kwakye Ofosu wrote; “How Kennedy Agyapong walks a free man without so much as a whimper from the Police after publicly threatening to burn down the houses of prominent citizens of Ghana, baffles me.”



Adding that; “The same Police Service would be quick to invite or arrest others for innocuous comments in so far as those comments sound unpleasant in the ears of this regime.”



“One of Akufo-Addo’s many ills, is the reduction of state institutions into comical puppets of his regime. One of the most affected is the Ghana Police Service. They are simply incapable of any balanced policing and are guided these days by partisan consideration in their work,” he wrote.



Read Kwakye Ofosu’s full post below;



"One of Akufo-Addo’s many ills, is the reduction of state institutions into comical puppets of his regime. One of the most affected is the Ghana Police Service.They are simply incapable of any balanced policing and are guided these days by partisan consideration in their work.



How Kennedy Agyapong walks a free man without so much as a whimper from the Police after publicly threatening to burn down the houses of prominent citizens of Ghana, baffles me.



The same Police Service would be quick to invite or arrest others for innocuous comments in so far as those comments sound unpleasant in the ears of this regime."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.