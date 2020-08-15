General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: 3 News

How Akua Denteh was tortured to confess to being a witch a day before her lynching

play videoAkua Denteh was lynched at Kafaba in the Gonja East Municipality

A video available to 3news.com shows that the 90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh, who was lynched at Kafaba in the Gonja East Municipality of the Savannah Region was tortured to confess to being a witch the night before her death.



In the video, the old woman, now deceased, is heard pleading innocent to accusations by her assailants that was a witch who killed people in the area. A lady who appeared to be a fetish priestess is seen whipping the old lady while asking her names of those she killed.



Akua Denteh, in her plea for mercy said she was innocent and that she had lost three children herself. She was later given a concoction to drink, some of which was sprinkled on her, after which she was again coerced to confess with a machete pointed at her.



The priestess was also heard telling a young lady who takes care of the old woman how lucky she was to have been alive. She claims the old lady killed her children and that the lady taking care of her would have been the next.



The old woman was eventually forced to say she killed her children and asked for forgiveness.



Watch the video below: Viewer discretion is advised.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.