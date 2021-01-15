Regional News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: GNA

High turnout of students in schools at Oda

A file photo of some Basic School students in Ghana

Schools in the Akim Oda District have recorded a high turnout of students on the first day of re-opening after the long break.



A visit to some schools at Oda by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed that many students had reported to the school and were engaged in clean-up exercises in preparation for the new academic term, beginning on Monday.



At Oda Presbyterian Primary and Junior High School (JHS) and Aboabo L/A Primary and JHS, some students in uniforms and muftis were weeding, sweeping and cleaning the school compound and surroundings.



On adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, the students who were enthused about the re-opening of schools assured that they would comply with the safety protocols to prevent a widespread outbreak.



The students also thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for introducing online and radio learning programmes during a long stay at home.



