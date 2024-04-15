High Court issues bench warrant for arrest of CID Director and Legal Unit Head

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The High Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Director General (DG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police, and the DG of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of the Ghana Police Service.



This comes after the two failed to appear in court for contempt proceedings related to a case involving Sureword Global Outreach, starrfmonline.com reports.



During Monday's court session, Counsel for the Applicant, Abraham Arthur, moved an application for committal for contempt against the CID boss and the legal and prosecution unit DG for not honouring the court’s orders.



"The orders have been carried out but the respondents are not in court," Arthur argued, the report said.



In response to the submission, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the presiding judge, expressed disappointment at the respondents' failure to comply with the court's directives.



"There is evidence on record to indicate that this court’s orders have been carried out.



"There is an affidavit of service which indicates that there is an order of the court to serve on the IGP through Inspector Boatemaa Juliana, his secretary at Cantonment."



The background of the case reveals that the dispute revolves around the release of a vehicle registered as GN2925-20 to Sureword Global Outreach.



Despite a court order issued on January 29, 2024, directing the respondents to release the vehicle, they allegedly refused to comply, prompting the contempt proceedings.



In response to the persistent defiance of court orders by the respondents, the applicant, through an affidavit, sought an Order of Committal for Contempt against them, citing their actions as a disregard for the sanctity of the court and an attempt to bring the administration of justice into disrepute.



The court, having exhausted all avenues for compliance, has now taken the significant step of issuing a bench warrant for the arrest of the CID Director General and the Director General of the Legal and Prosecution Unit of CID of the Ghana Police Service, the report indicated.



