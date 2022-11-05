Heavy police deployment at 'Kume Preko Reloaded' protest

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has deployed personnel to oversee and ensure calm and orderliness at the ongoing Kume Preko Reloaded demonstration which commenced at Obra Spot in Accra on Saturday, November 5, 2022.



Live photos and videos coming from GhanaWeb reporter, Nimatu Yakubu, shows police personnel in their full gear comprising of helmets, bullet proof jackets, and face shields.



Also, trained horses and armoured cars have been stationed at vantage points to protect lives at the protest which has recorded an impressive turnout.



The 'Kume Preko Reloaded' protest led by Lawyer Martin Kpebu was organized to register Ghanaians' displeasure over the current economic hardship and failed economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party government.



Protesters displayed several placards calling on the president to step down from his position including his vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to our reporter, the demonstration has so far not recorded any causalities.



