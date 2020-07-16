Regional News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: GNA

Health Directorate directs nursing mothers & pregnant staff to stay away

File Photo: A pregnant woman at maternity

The Sunyani Municipal Health Directorate has directed all heads of health facilities in the Municipality to arrange for health workers, particularly nursing mothers, pregnant staff and those with underlying conditions, to stay away from work.



The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Municipal Health Directorate and signed by Dr. Prince Quarshie, the Municipal Director of Health Services, in view of the increasing rate of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections among health workers and related issues.



The Directorate expressed appreciation to all health workers in the Municipality “ for their sacrifice, hard work, and dedication during this trying time of COVID -19 pandemic and the harsh realities and conditions under which health workers carry out their duties including inadequate PPEs and the attendant risks to their health”.



The statement seen by the Ghana News Agency was copied to the Medical Superintendent of the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital and other private health facilities, in-charges of Health Centres, School Clinics, Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds and Maternity Homes.



The statement reminded health workers to continue to fully observe the protocols, guidelines and infection prevention and control practices with regard to COVID-19 such as wearing of mask, regular handwashing with soap under running water, social distancing and the use of sanitizers with the view to curbing the spread of disease.



It, however, expressed dismay about reported incidents of poor staff attitude towards patients who patronized health facilities in the Municipality and therefore entreated “health workers to ensure that all cases including emergencies are professionally attended to”.



The statement urged heads of facilities to ensure proper supervision of staff by ensuring adherence to the Ghana Health Service Code of Conduct/Patients’ Charter.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.