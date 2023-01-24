He should be town crier not president – Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has stated that none of the NPP's potential flagbearers passes the test of of competence and capability to serve as president of the nation.



The Ningo Prampram lawmaker asserted that all of the NPP's possible candidates have shortcomings that should disqualify them from being chosen as the nation's leaders.



He argued that Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong, who has officially declared his intentions to contest the presidency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should be made the town crier of the country and not the president.



“Hah, Akompreko, he is my very good friend, he used to be the chairman of the communications committee. I think that we should make him the town crier of the country and not the president,” he said.



Sam Nartey George added that due to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's economic mismanagement under his leadership as vice president, he is ineligible to hold office as president.



“Dr Bawumia, the head of the economic management team has led us into a debt exchange program that has collapsed the economy. Has, official inflation at 54% and unofficial inflation at 120% and has overseen the depreciation of the Ghana cedis by over 100%, oo him,” he lamented.



He furthered that the former minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen also lacks the competence to become a president.



“Hoh, another joke that has done 1D1F that has collapsed. He told us that he was coming to do 1D1F and the 1D1F was going to bring about the industrialization of our country.



“Now Kasapreko is what he is calling 1D1F, Kasapreko and Alomo bitters that have been there before, are the ones he is calling 1D1F. Ernest Chemist, they are the ones he is calling 1D1F. He has been a part of the colossal failure, he’s a part of the economic management team. ooo what a strong team, do you remember that?” he added.



Meanwhile, Prominent names that have popped up in the NPP flagbearership race include; Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.





