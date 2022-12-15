'He must apologize to Pablo' - Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Veteran journalist and pollster Ben Ephson has described as 'most unwise' the decision by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to openly support a candidate in recently held polls.



Gyamfi supported Brogya Genfi for the National Youth Organizer position against the incumbent George Opare Addo, alias Pablo.



At the end of the contest, Pablo defeated Genfi with a 25-vote margin.



The decision by Gyamfi, a national executive, to openly support Genfi has in the aftermath of the vote led to a public rift between the NDC's national spokesman and its national youth leader.



In commenting on the development, Ben Ephson told Metro TV in an interview earlier this week: "Sammy Gyamfi did the most unwise thing by openly supporting a candidate as an Executive. It's sewing seeds of discord within the party and he must apologise to Pablo."



Gyamfi in a recent interview stated that Pablo had also supported an opponent against him when the NDC held its last congress in 2018.



Pablo has also met with former president John Mahama over the issues whiles Brogya Genfi says he is heading to the courts for redress.





