Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Hawa Koomsoon is a gangster who doesn't deserve any public position’ - NDC

Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has added their voice in the calls for the dismissal of Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomsoon, for firing gunshots and also causing chaos in the ongoing voters registration.



Speaking at a press conference, Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, raised concerns over her persistent violent behaviour that has occurred in her constituency.



The party alleged that Hawa Koomson is using Bawku boys to cause harm to innocent Ghanaians and their party member.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah called on the president to dismiss her or the NDC will prosecute her when they return to power.



Background



Mavis Hawa Koomson who doubles as Minister for Special Development Initiatives carried a firearm to the centre claiming her “police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence''.



She claims her presence at the registration centre was because she had prior information that her political opponent had bused people who were not residents in the constituency to the centre, and attempting to have them register their names in the ongoing registration exercise.



According to her, she fired the gunshots in self-defence saying “I realised the lives of my people were in danger. So I wanted to scare the people. I fired the warning shots. I didn’t direct it at anybody''.



The lawmaker has however received several criticisms for her action.

