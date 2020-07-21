General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Hawa Koomson must be commended for her action - Kofi Ameyaw

play videoMember of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Head of Public Relations for Ghana Mission UN, Kofi Ameyaw says the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, Mavis Hawa Koomson, did not commit any crime for firing warning shots to defend herself.



According to him, she needs to be praised for her brave move to defend her life.



"...Mavis Hawa Koomson needs to be praised for acting by the laws of the State, she has not committed any crime as some citizens claim, but have acted according to law," he lamented.



Mr. Ameyaw insisted that the swift and lawful move taken by the Special Development Initiative Minister he believes "curbed" the misunderstanding incident at the Steps to Christ polling station at Kasoa, otherwise it would have been more disastrous than this.



Police have since arrested four persons in connection with the incident.



Eyewitnesses say at least 15 persons had surrounded the MP before the warning shots were fired.



Warning gunshot



Madam Hawa Koomson, MP for the Awutu Senya East and Minister for Special Development Initiatives admitted she fired a gun at a voters' registration centre in her constituency.



She explained that none of the men in her company at the time of the incident was armed when they got to the centre.



“I fired the shots myself,” she admitted.



According to the Special Development Initiatives Minister, she took the firearm – which she refused to identify – to the registration centre to protect herself.



The MP said she had gone to the registration centre because she heard her opponent had gone against the law to bus people from other places to register.

