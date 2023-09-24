Have you apologized for the power theft? - Presidential staffer tackles D-Black over #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo

General News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A presidential staffer Samuel Bryan Buabeng has called out Desmond Blackmore popularly known as D-Black to apologize for his involvement in the alleged power theft crime he committed before joining #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



According to him, addressing past crimes such as the alleged power theft committed by the artiste is essential for fostering positive change in Ghana amid the ongoing socio-economic challenges.



The call for an apology comes in response to D-Black's recent statement expressing solidarity with the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, during which he highlighted the various issues plaguing the country.



While D-Black joined the voices seeking change, Buabeng believes that acknowledging past actions is a crucial step toward achieving fairness and integrity.



“Efforts are currently in motion to enhance our Nation's condition. To achieve fairness, one must approach with integrity. Mr. Desmond Kwesi Blackmore @DBLACKGH, have you extended an apology for your involvement in power theft? Your actions have a detrimental impact on Ghana's challenges. By collectively altering our behaviour, we can foster positive change in our beloved country, benefiting all of us,” the tweet read.



In April 2022, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected the power supply to D-Black's Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge belonging to D-Black.



They cited the musician for bypassing the ECG meter to use energy without payment.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



