General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: myxyzonline.com

‘Hardworking Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has ‘unquestionable integrity’ – Mahama

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and John Dramani Mahama

The former president disclosed this today when he introduced Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to the leadership of the Christian Council in Accra.



“She has carved a niche for herself as a distinguished scholar in Ghana, on the African continent and across the world,” said Mr Mahama.



Eulogising his Running Mate, he noted that her performance as a Minister for Education in the erstwhile NDC government was exceptional and called for the Christian Community leaders to support her.



“Under her stewardship, teacher absenteeism reduced drastically from 27% to 7%. It was no surprise that for four consecutive years, Ghana took first position in the WASSCE Exams, a position we have lost since we left government,” Mahama added.



Throwing light on the policies of the NDC, the former president reiterated that his choice of Running Mate was to help put Ghana on the right track to accelerate development when voted into power.



“Together with her [Naana Jane] as my Vice President, God willing, we shall under the $10 billion #TheBigPush infrastructural plan complete the 200 Community Day Secondary Schools we were building and many other projects that the current government has abandoned for the benefit of Ghanaians,” Mr Mahama assured.



“Our country,” he continued, “needs to change course from the despicable, destructive and unprincipled kind of politics we are currently witnessing. There is so much work to do, so much to build.”



“We cannot succeed if we abandon projects funded with taxpayers money just because our opponent started them; we cannot succeed if we target and destroy the businesses of people perceived to be in support of an opposition party, causing families to lose their livelihoods; we cannot succeed if instead of uniting our different people we promote intolerance and division,” Mr Mahama bemoaned.



The former president will subsequently introduce Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at Old Fadama in Accra.



This will be Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s first public engagement with the Christian Council and the Chief Imam, following her announcement as Running Mate.



Later today, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will join the youth of Ghana – drawn from various

backgrounds and professions – in a conversation to celebrate the International Youth Day.



The former Minister for Education in Ghana was nominated by Mr John Mahama on July 6, 2020, after being endorsed by the party’s Council of Elders.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was the first female Vice-Chancellor of a state University in Ghana – the University of Cape Coast (UCC)- succeeding Emmanuel Addow-Obeng.



On 26 October 2018, she became the Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa located in Zimbabwe.



She has served on many local and international boards and committees such as the Centre for Democratic Governance, (CDD-Ghana), the Editorial Board of The Harriet Tubman Series on the African Diaspora (Africa World Press Inc. USA), the Africa Initiative in Canada,and the College of Physicians and Surgeons as Eminent Citizen.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.