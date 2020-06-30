Politics of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Half of voters registration machines not yet available – Afriyie Ankrah alleges

Correspondence from Volta Region:



The Director of Election for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has revealed that half of the machines that the Electoral Commission needs to carry out its voter registration exercise are not available.



The former Minister of Youth and Sports under the erstwhile John Mahama administration made these allegations when he took his turn to speak during the press briefing held by the NDC in Aflao, Ketu South.



Hon. Ankrah also said during his address that the Electoral Commission’s decision to deploy a team of registration officials to district offices across the country for the registration exercise is to facilitate the manipulation of the registration exercise despite EC’s justification for the decision.



He further added that voter registration exercise has never been done in district offices in the history of the country.



Mr. Ankrah however, called strongly on party officials in the districts to keep their eyes open widely at the district offices in order to prevent any manipulations that someone might want to carry out.



The Director of Election of the NDC further rubbished claims that there is fracas between Ewes and the Akans.



He stated to the effect that Ewes and Akans are one people and that there is no bad blood between the two tribes. “Ewes and Akans have no problem but Akufo Addo is rather the problem”, Mr. Afriyie added.



Hon. Ankrah just as his other colleagues who addressed the sitting also sounded a word of caution to the Akufo-Addo government, accusing the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo for hijacking power with few of his Akyem tribesmen such as Gabby Otchere Darko.



The former minister, however, concluded his address by saying “the will of the people is the voice of God.”









