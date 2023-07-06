Gyakye Quayson trial: Appiah-Oppong joins calls for nolle prosequi

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Attorney General (AG) under former President John Dramani Mahama; Marrietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, has criticised the handling of Gyakye Quayson's trial, deeming it as unfair.



In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, she expressed her concerns about the swift and vigorous prosecution pursued by Godfred Dame, the current Attorney-General.



Appiah-Oppong argued that the re-election of Mr Quayson as the MP for Assin North should be sufficient grounds for the AG to enter a nolle prosequi, thereby ending the trial.



According to her, the people of Assin North have demonstrated their choice by voting him back into Parliament despite his initial election being annulled by the Supreme Court and his expulsion from Parliament.



Citing the spirit of unity, fairness, and justice, Appiah-Oppong emphasised that the circumstances surrounding the re-election of Mr Quayson call for the AG to enter a nolle prosequi and halt the prosecution against the MP.



She also expressed agreement with former AG Ayikoi Otoo and the Dormaahene, who had earlier called for the same action to be taken.



In essence, Appiah-Oppong believes that continuing the prosecution against Gyakye Quayson, given the electorate's choice to re-elect him, would not be in the best interest of Assin North or the nation.