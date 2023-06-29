Gyakye Quayson's application for a stay of proceedings hearing adjourned to July 4

General News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The application for a stay of proceedings filed by the Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson, has been adjourned to July 4, 2023, by the Accra High Court.



The trial, presided over by Justice Mary Yanzuh, indicates that the High Court has not been furnished with the necessary documents to allow a stay of proceedings, hence an adjournment.



The MP-elect for Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal, Criminal Division, challenging the daily trial order made by High Court judge Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh.



To ensure that MP-elect Gyakye Quayson gets a fair trial in the criminal case he is facing, his lawyers have also filed an application for a Stay of Proceedings pending the determination of his appeal on grounds of several errors of law committed by the trial judge that breached Quayson’s right to a fair trial.



Interacting with the media after today's proceedings, Sammy Gyamfi, a member of Gyakye's Quayson's legal team, said that the counsel for the accused needs to thoroughly question and examine witnesses; hence, it is unfair to do this daily and at certain times too.



“Lawyers for the accused need ample time to cross-examine the first witness, and it is totally unacceptable for Her Ladyship to say that cross-examination should be done on a daily basis and should be restricted to certain limited time periods; we don’t think that affords the accused a fair hearing, and that is why we are raising all these issues,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



“Lawyers for Quayson are trying to avoid a kangaroo trial, a situation where things are hurried at the expense of the constitutionally guaranteed rights of accused persons that lawyers for Quayson are trying to avoid, for which reason they have filed this appeal challenging the ruling of the trial judge and pending the determination of this matter, have filed the stay of proceedings, and we are looking forward to having the opportunity on the 4th of July to move the application formally, and it is our hope that the judge will do the right thing and abide the determination of the appeal before proceeding with this matter,” he added.



Meanwhile, James Gyakye Quayson emerged victorious in the Assin North by-election despite his ongoing trial.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast, and is to be sworn in on Friday, June 30, 2023.



Read attached the court filings for a stay of proceedings pending appeal:











ABJ/OGB