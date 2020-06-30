General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Peace FM

Greater Accra Bar donates to Accra High Court

The Ghana Bar Association's largest wing, the Greater Accra Regional Bar has donated some relief items to the Accra High Court in the fight against deadly Coronavirus.



Items donated include disposable gloves, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, nose mask, tissue paper, water dispenser, and wall-mounted dispenser.



This kind gesture by the regional Bar is to help the government’s initiative in providing state institutions with Personal protective equipment (PPEs)



“It behooves on us as members of the Greater Accra Bar, to also contribute our quota, being the largest Regional Bar, by assisting the Government’s efforts to keep the citizenry safe in this COVID-19 era.” The president of the association, Mrs. Efua Gharte said during the presentation.



She further advised all to observe the safety protocols to help stop the spread of the virus when using the court complex



“In the midst of this pandemic, please thoughtfully advise yourselves if your presence is not necessarily required at the Complex, especially if you are unwell. But, if you have to be here, kindly observed the outlined protocols to the hilt to keep yourselves and others safe.” She noted.



Adding that “Our collective conduct will determine the future of our fight against this pandemic.



Mrs. Efua Ghartey made the presentation in the company of a delegation including Mr. Daniel Owusu Nyampong, the vice president of the association, Mr. Aurelius Awuku, the secretary, Mr. Joel Annor Afari, deputy secretary and Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, the treasure of the association.



The donation also coincides with the commemoration of the 38th Anniversary of the Martyrs’ Day June 30th, a day when three High Court Judges were killed during the PNDC regime.



Mrs. Ghartey together with executives of the association prayed for the departed judges after observing a minute of silence.



"Today, the 30th day of June 2020, is a day that we the Legal fraternity have observed for the past 38 years as our Martyrs day; a day when we were all stunned to hear that three hardworking and illustrious High Court Judges and a Military Officer had lost their lives in their quest to stay committed to the ideals of their noble professions. The Judges had kept to the tenets of their judicial oath and had ended up paying a gruesomely high price for it. We salute them. May their souls rest in peace.” She said





