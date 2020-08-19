Health News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Govt hasn’t stopped testing for coronavirus - Oppong-Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says testing for Coronavirus has not stopped.



Speaking on TV3’s Coronavirus 360 on Wednesday, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said “the number of tests being done today are not the same as before because the number of possible cases have come down”.



This comes in the wake of comments made on Monday, August 17 by a former Deputy Trade Minister, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala.



The former Member of Parliament claimed that government had stopped testing for Covid-19 because it was low on funds.



But the Minister of Information stated that government hasn’t deliberately decided to lower testing standards.



“It is absolutely incorrect that we are fudging with the numbers or we are deliberately reducing the testing standards.”



Ghana’s Coronavirus case count have seen a steady decline in active cases recently.



According to the Ghana Health Service, the country’s active cases stand at 1,949 as at Wednesday, August 19.





